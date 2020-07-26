Sunday Notes: Top Prospect Chooses Alabama

Damon Payne, the top-ranked defensive lineman in the nation, committed to Alabama today.

USC was a finalist for Payne, who is Alabama's fourth five-star prospect in its Class of 2021 recruiting class.

How much time has been spent the past two years pondering if USC could afford to fire Clay Helton?

But it had plenty of money to give former president Max Nikias a $7.7 million golden parachute and a $3 million housing loan?

So USC has money when it wants to spend it.