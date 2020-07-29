USC Commit Makes SI All-American Top 10

Quaydarius Davis, a wide receiver from Dallas, has been ranked one of top 10 at his position on the SI All-American team.

Davis, who is committed to USC, was named one of top 10 slot receivers in the nation. He was ranked No. 7 by SI.

"Already plenty comfortable working in the slot, Davis has plenty of the conventional traits one would associate with the position projection. Few, if any, on this list are quicker than he is off the line of scrimmage with true torque in getting to the second level and beyond.

"Acceleration and agility are present before and especially after the catch, as a combination of vision, patience and even power make him tough to corral. Davis will flash plus route-running and leaping ability with the ball in flight that makes his ceiling that much higher while theoretically working against smaller defensive backs at the next level.

"Bottom Line: Davis’ talent with the ball in hand is something close to jaw-dropping. He should be a factor on designed plays and potentially in the return game as a freshman, and shows enough budding pass-catching skill to potentially emerge as a No. 1 option. Possible NFL future."

You can read the full article here.