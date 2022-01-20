Skip to main content

USC Football Lands Two Cornerback Commitments

Colorado cornerback Mekhi Blackmon and Oklahoma defensive back Latrell McCutchin announced their commitments to USC on Wednesday.

USC football landed two commitments on Wednesday out of the NCAA transfer portal. Colorado cornerback Mekhi Blackmon and Oklahoma defensive back Latrell McCutchin. 

McCutchin spent one season at OU and recorded nine tackles, one pass breakup and one quarterback hurry. 

Blackmon spent four seasons at CU, and tallied 41 tackles, four passes defended with one interception last season. He is a graduate transfer and has one year of eligibility remaining. Blackmon was named All-Pac-12 by Phil Steele and all-conference by Pro Football Focus.

Both players will have an opportunity to compete for a starting spot next season. USC lost starting cornerbacks Chris Steele and Isaac Taylor-Stuart to the 2022 NFL Draft and defensive back Jayden Williams to the NCAA transfer portal.

Recommended Articles

-----

Follow All Trojans on Social Media: Twitter, Facebook

USATSI_17013304
Recruiting

USC Football Lands Two Cornerback Commitments

50 seconds ago
USATSI_17364379
Football

Insider Reveals Big Factor Affecting Caleb Williams Commitment Timeline

22 hours ago
USATSI_17112623
Football

LOOK: USC QB Jaxson Dart Teases Future With Ole Miss Football

22 hours ago
Screen Shot 2021-12-02 at 1.03.53 PM
Football

Report: USC Defensive Lineman Enters Transfer Portal

Jan 19, 2022
USATSI_17161139
Football

USC Football Lands Colorado Transfer Brenden Rice

Jan 18, 2022
USATSI_7659030
Football

UCLA Likely Promoting Former USC Coach, Report Reveals

Jan 18, 2022
USATSI_17468475
Football

Former OU Linebacker Calls Oklahoma Football Players Visiting USC: 'Clowns'

Jan 17, 2022
USATSI_17518218
TROJANS IN THE PROS

JuJu Smith-Schuster On Free Agency: 'I'd Love To Be Pittsburgh For Life'

Jan 17, 2022