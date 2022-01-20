USC Football Lands Two Cornerback Commitments

Colorado cornerback Mekhi Blackmon and Oklahoma defensive back Latrell McCutchin announced their commitments to USC on Wednesday.

USC football landed two commitments on Wednesday out of the NCAA transfer portal. Colorado cornerback Mekhi Blackmon and Oklahoma defensive back Latrell McCutchin.

McCutchin spent one season at OU and recorded nine tackles, one pass breakup and one quarterback hurry.

Blackmon spent four seasons at CU, and tallied 41 tackles, four passes defended with one interception last season. He is a graduate transfer and has one year of eligibility remaining. Blackmon was named All-Pac-12 by Phil Steele and all-conference by Pro Football Focus.

Both players will have an opportunity to compete for a starting spot next season. USC lost starting cornerbacks Chris Steele and Isaac Taylor-Stuart to the 2022 NFL Draft and defensive back Jayden Williams to the NCAA transfer portal.

