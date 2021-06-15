USC Lands Elite Five-Star Georgia Product

Despite having 30 offers, Mykel Williams commits to the Trojans.

Five-star defensive lineman Mykel Williams has made his college decision, and USC fans will be ecstatic.

The Hardaway High School native [Columbus, GA] announced his commitment to the Trojans following an official visit over the weekend in Los Angeles. “It's over,” Williams said via social media.

The 6-foot-5, 258-pound defensive force had offers to several other Power Five schools, including Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, LSU, Penn State and Arizona State. However, USC ultimately won the race. According to sources, it was the name, image, and likeness pitch that sold him on committing to USC.

USC defensive line coach Vic So’oto and Director Of Player Development Gavin Morris led the recruiting efforts to pry the Georgia native away from the SEC. The Trojans are getting one of the highest-rated defensive prospects in the 2022 class. Williams is the No. 4 ranked player in Georgia and the No. 9 ranked defensive lineman overall per 247Sports.

Williams is force to be reckoned with. Last season he amassed 17 sacks and 19 tackles for loss. He had 69 total tackles along with 27 quarterback hurries. His pass-rushing abilities are tremendous, and he shows exceptional agility, quickness and motor.

-----

You may also like:

[Three USC Transfers To Know]

[Amon-Ra St. Brown Received Uplifting Message From Magic Johnson]

[Darwin Barlow TCU Running Back Commits to USC]

-----

Be sure to stay locked into AllTrojans all the time!

Follow Austin Grad on Twitter: @AustGrad

Follow AllTrojans on Twitter: @SI_AllTrojans

Like and follow AllTrojans on Facebook

For more USC news visit www.alltrojans.com.