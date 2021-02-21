USC Lands Elite 2022 Recruit

The USC Trojans landed the commitment from Katy [Texas] linebacker Ty Kana on Saturday.

Kana announced his college decision via social media. He wrote, “First and foremost, I would like to give all glory and thanks to God for putting me in this situation and blessing me with the opportunity of a lifetime. Without him, nothing is possible. Next, I would like to give thanks to my parents for the love, support, guidance and teaching they’ve shown me my whole life up to this point.

Lastly, I’d like to thank Coach Ripp, Coach Joseph and the rest of the Katy High School coaching staff and training staff as well for their guidance their guidance in me not only becoming a better athlete, but in my becoming a better man. With that being said, I would like to announce that I am 100-percent committed to the University Of Southern California.”

The 6'2", 210-pound linebacker, was named first-team all-district as a junior in high school. He helped Katy HS win the Class 6A-Division II UIL State Championship. Kana had offers from Baylor, Colorado, Georgia Tech, Kansas, Louisiana Tech, Oklahoma State, SMU, UNLV, Washington, Virginia Tech and Washington State, but ultimately chose the Trojans.

Kana is the fifth player to commit to USC as part of the 2022 class. He joins Moreno Valley [Calif.] Rancho Verde center Dylan Lopez, Santa Ana [Calif.] Mater Dei CB Domani Jackson, Las Vegas [NV] Bishop Gorman CB Fabian Ross, and Queen Creek [AZ] quarterback Devin Brown.

