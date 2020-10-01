USC Lands Three-Star Offensive Lineman
Scott Wolf
Ty Buchanan, a three-star offensive tackle from Corpus Christi, Texas, announced today he was committed to USC.
Texas Tech, Oklahoma State and Colorado were among the other schools recruiting Buchanan, who is 6-foot-6, 289 pounds.
It's good USC got a lineman. However, it has to be said its linemen are not ranked or regarded as the four linemen committed to Oregon.
- USC is the leader for linebacker Ethan Calvert of Oaks Christian. Calvert is also considering UCLA and Utah.