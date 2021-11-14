USC Loses Five Star Commit, Amid Head Coaching Uncertainty

22' five star USC commit Domani Jackson [Mater Dei, Calif.] has officially de-committed from the Trojans. Jackson took to social media to announce the news.

"I have decided that it is in my best interest to de-commit from USC. Doing so will allow me to sit down and figure out what is best for me and my future," Jackson said.

The California product committed to USC in January, 2021 and has recently taken visits to Michigan and Alabama. Despite, de-committing from Southern California, Jackson told 247Sports, he is still 'considering USC'.

“I’m still considering USC and will be taking my official visit there this weekend for the UCLA game,” Jackson said. “I just felt like the best way to really evaluate all my options was to de-commit so every one would be on the same level," Jackson told 247Sports.

“With USC, it’s hard because they don’t have a head coach and likely won’t until early December," Jackson said. "I’m going to be signing during the Early Signing Period so I’ll still have a couple of weeks to get to know the new coach and then figure out the best place for me.

There are a lot of unknowns with USC right now and I don't know who is going to be back. I have my same three schools, USC, Alabama and Michigan, that I've been focusing on and those are still the three that I'm looking at now."

The early signing period is quickly approaching, and Jackson plans to commit on December 15 via. ESPN.

