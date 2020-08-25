USC Morning Buzz: Does Recruiting Class Need More High-Impact Players?

It is a problem that USC has a top 10 recruiting class but only two players that made the top 99 players in the nation list from Sports Illustrated?

USC' class is ranked No. 6 by Rivals and No. 8 by 247Sports, so it's slipped a little bit.

But I would assume it would get more than two players (QB Miller Moss, LB Julien Simon) on a top 100 list. I've heard from some rival schools the USC class was a little overhyped earlier in the year.

Of course, if USC lands defensive end Korey Foreman, that's a big third player to add. Just as worrisome, the Pac-12 has just seven players on the list.

Whatever you think of this, I would encourage you to check the player profiles because you see detailed strengths and weaknesses not normally seen with recruiting profiles.

I gave my opinion on USC getting only two players so far in the video below. It's worth discussing because you need 7-8 high impact players each class.

The response to renaming part of Figueroa St. after Kobe Bryant seems to be overwhelming positive.

There was little dissent on social media and these days it's pretty easy to find people who object on just about any topic. So it looks like USC fans approve.