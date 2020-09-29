USC Morning Buzz: Recruiting Roundup

Defensive end Korey Foreman, the No. 1-ranked player in the nation, visited LSU last weekend. It was his second visit.

Foreman reportedly has LSU as his top choice followed by USC and Georgia.

The news is better for USC with tight end Michael Trigg. I hear USC is the leader for Trigg, which is interesting because it remains a topic of debate how vital the tight end is in USC's offense since they were largely ignored last season.

The USC coaches have told tight end recruits they will feature in the offense. We will find out during the seven-game season.

Trigg also wants to play basketball. That begs the question: What is the status of the NCAA investigation into the basketball program?