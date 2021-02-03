USC Offers Elite 2022 Wide Receiver

Keary Colbert strikes again, the Trojans have offered 2022 wide receiver from Rockwall-Heath HS, Jay Fair. The Rockwall, Texas recruit is ranked as the No.96 wide receiver in the state of Texas and No.105 receiver nationally.

Fair took to twitter to share the news citing, "#AGTG After a great talk with @kearycolbert I am blessed to receive an offer from The University of Southern California!!"

The Texas native currently has 18 offers on the table, including one from the Trojans. Other Pac-12 schools who have shown interest are the Colorado Buffaloes and Utah Utes. The Trojans long-time rival, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish also offered the 5'10", 170-pound wideout.

Although Fair has plenty of southern and in-state offers, considering USC could be a smart choice for the 2022 prospect. After all, the Trojans are best known as WRU; producing stellar talent at the wide receiver position year after year.

JuJu Smith-Schuster and Robert Woods, are two former players who are excelling in the national football league and had tremendous careers at USC. To add, the receiver position is one that is valued under Graham Harrell's leadership.

This past season the Trojans finished No.35 nationally for passing touchdowns in their six game shortened schedule. The receiving core also finished with 178 receptions, 1,916 receiving yards, 10.8 [avg], and 17 touchdowns.

Although it's expected that Jay Fair will continue to receive more offers from schools all around the country, who is to bet against the Trojans right now, especially with the momentum they've seen over the past few months.

