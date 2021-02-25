FootballBasketballRecruitingSI.com
Search

USC Offers Two Florida 2022 Prospects

USC offers Alfonzo Allen and Edric Weldon.
Author:
Publish date:

The Trojans have officially offered two 2022 prospects from Hallandale High School in Hallandale, Florida. 

Alfonzo Allen and Edric Weldon are teammates at Hallandale HS, and simultaneously announced their most recent offer from USC on Thursday, February 25. The pair took to Twitter to make the news public. 

Allen is 6'1" and 250 pounds, and the No.13 ranked safety according to 247Sports. Allen has several offers from schools all around the NCAA including Alabama, Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, Cincinnati, Clemson, and Nebraska. 

Weldon also plays safety at Hallandale High School, and is ranked No.20 for the safety position by 247Sports. Weldon is 6'5" and 210 pounds, and has a plethora of offers primarily coming from southern schools. Alabama, Georgia, Florida State, LSU, Clemson and Tennessee have all showed interest in the Florida native. 

The Trojans have now offered 16 safeties in the 2022 class. 

USC landed the commitment from Mater Dei [Calif.] cornerback Domani Jackson last month who is the No.1 cornerback in the state of California. 

Other players who are locked in as part of the 2022 class are Queen Creek [AZ] QB Devin Brown, IMG Academy OC Dylan Lopez, Las Vegas [NV] cornerback Fabian Ross, and Katy [TX] linebacker Ty Kana who committed to USC on Saturday via Twitter. 

-----

You may also like:

[When Will The Pac-12 Release Their 2021 Schedule?]

[Football Star Reggie Bush Tweets Tiger Woods Following Car Accident]

[Former USC Trojan Nikola Vucevic Named NBA All-Star]

-----

Be sure to stay locked into AllTrojans all the time!

Follow AllTrojans on Twitter: @SI_AllTrojans

Like and follow AllTrojans on Facebook

For more USC news visit www.alltrojans.com

USATSI_11297003
Recruiting

USC Offers Two Florida 2022 Prospects

USATSI_15497866
Basketball

USC Hoops: Andy Enfield Named To Naismith Coach Of The Year Late Season Watch List

USATSI_15614474
Basketball

Pac-12 Announces Basketball Tournament Attendance Updates

Screen Shot 2021-02-24 at 3.58.07 PM
Football

JuJu Smith-Schuster Can't See Himself Wearing A Rams Jersey Anytime Soon

USATSI_13612192
Football

Craig Naviar's Former Texas Protege Joins USC's Staff

USATSI_15333226
Football

2021 Pac-12 CFB Schedule Release Could Be On The Horizon

USC_Hoops_2_Teams_That_Should_Consider_T-600cbe0de9e3792d42ab2e7f_Jan_24_2021_24_41_34
Basketball

Orlando Magic Center Nikola Vucevic Named NBA All-Star Reserve

Screen Shot 2021-02-23 at 4.34.35 PM
Football

Football Star Reggie Bush Tweets Encouraging Words Following Tiger Woods Accident