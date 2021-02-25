USC Offers Two Florida 2022 Prospects

The Trojans have officially offered two 2022 prospects from Hallandale High School in Hallandale, Florida.

Alfonzo Allen and Edric Weldon are teammates at Hallandale HS, and simultaneously announced their most recent offer from USC on Thursday, February 25. The pair took to Twitter to make the news public.

Allen is 6'1" and 250 pounds, and the No.13 ranked safety according to 247Sports. Allen has several offers from schools all around the NCAA including Alabama, Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, Cincinnati, Clemson, and Nebraska.

Weldon also plays safety at Hallandale High School, and is ranked No.20 for the safety position by 247Sports. Weldon is 6'5" and 210 pounds, and has a plethora of offers primarily coming from southern schools. Alabama, Georgia, Florida State, LSU, Clemson and Tennessee have all showed interest in the Florida native.

The Trojans have now offered 16 safeties in the 2022 class.

USC landed the commitment from Mater Dei [Calif.] cornerback Domani Jackson last month who is the No.1 cornerback in the state of California.

Other players who are locked in as part of the 2022 class are Queen Creek [AZ] QB Devin Brown, IMG Academy OC Dylan Lopez, Las Vegas [NV] cornerback Fabian Ross, and Katy [TX] linebacker Ty Kana who committed to USC on Saturday via Twitter.

