USC Safety Commit Xamarion Gordon Interview

Claudette Montana Pattison

SI All Trojans Reporter Claudette Montana Pattison talks with USC 2021 Safety Commit Xamarion Gordon on why he picked USC and his decision to enroll early and skip his senior season.

Xamarion is a high school athlete going into his senior year at Warren High School in Downey, CA. He has received offers from 19 schools and other PAC 12 programs including Oregon, WSU, Arizona, Arizona State, UCLA and Colorado. 

Xamarion plans to enroll early at USC regardless if the PAC 12 decides to postpone their season to 2021. Eager to start practicing and competing with the USC football team, Xamarion has his sights on starting as a true freshman.

