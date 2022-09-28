USC Trojans have second-best wide receiver recruiting class in the country

Caleb Williams will have an embarrassment of riches next season.

Led by the nation's No. 1 wide receiver, Zachariah Branch, the USC Trojans football program has already secured commitments from three of the top Class of 2023 wide receivers in the country.

SBLive Sports Director of Recruiting Andrew Nemec recently ranked the top wide receiver classes in the country - and he has USC at No. 2, behind only Ohio State.

Here's what Nemec had to say about USC WR commit Makai Lemon:

"Los Alamitos wide receiver Makai Lemon, the teammate of USC five-star quarterback pledge Malachi Nelson, is rated the nation's No. 13 wide receiver by On3 and is a four-star prospect on 247Sports."

"Frankly, I think he's rated too low."

