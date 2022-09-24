Skip to main content

Watch: USC commit Tackett Curtis helps keep Arch Manning in check in upset of Newman

Curtis helped hold Manning to under 100 yards passing

Tackett Curtis is the real deal.

The four-star linebacker and USC commit led Many High School (Louisiana) to a 25-17 upset of Isidore Newman and five-star quarterback Arch Manning on Friday night. 

Not only did Curtis delivers huge hits from his linebacker position - he also took almost every snap as the quarterback for Many. 

Here's a look at one of the big blows Curtis delivered:

Manning struggled to find time to throw all night, and when he did Curtis and his teammates were there to blow it up. Manning completed just eight of his 20 pass attempts for 80 yards and two touchdowns.

Curtis, a 6-foot-2, 220-pound workhorse, looks like he could be a factor as a freshman next season at USC. 

He posed with Manning after the game with a nod to USC and Texas fans:

