Trojans Notes: Boogie Ellis NBA Workout, Bronny James Landing Spot, Championship Odds
Boogie Ellis Works Out with a Legendary NBA Team
USC basketball guard Boogie Ellis explored his NBA prospects by working out for one of the storied teams in the Western Conference. Given his status as a fifth-year standout, Ellis aims to impress and secure his position in the upcoming NBA Draft.
USC Football D-Line Coach Discusses Recruiting Setbacks
The USC Trojans faced a tough week in recruiting as two five-star recruits withdrew their commitments. The defensive line coach shed light on these recent losses and the ongoing strategy to strengthen the team's future lineup.
NBA Star Paul George Compares Bronny James to NBA Greats
NBA player Paul George has drawn comparisons between Bronny James, former USC guard, and current NBA talents. These insights come as James prepares to make his own mark in professional basketball.
Rich Paul Lists NBA Teams Interested in Drafting Bronny James
Amidst growing anticipation, sports agent Rich Paul revealed the list of five NBA teams showing strong interest in drafting Bronny James. This development highlights James's value in the looming NBA Draft.
USC Women's Basketball Receives Positive Championship Odds
The Trojan women's basketball team has been favored to win the NCAA championship in the 2024-25 season. This comes after strong performances and high expectations from fans and analysts alike.
USC Women's Volleyball Shows Strong National Presence
A USC women's volleyball star has been selected among 19 players for the USAV Collegate National Team, showcasing the talent and depth of the program.