USC Athletics Announces Agreement With NIL Agency 'Stay Doubted'

USC Athletics announced their partnership with Stay Doubted, “a modern-day media agency empowering the next generation of student-athletes and fans to provide enhanced NIL services to its student-athletes,” USC Director of Athletics Mike Bohn announced on Wednesday.

With this new partnership, all USC student-athletes will have Stay Doubted to lean on as they pursue NIL opportunities. Stay Doubted also established the BLVD LLC., which will operate as an agency and media company that will serve USC student-athletes.

“This agreement and the creation of BLVD are an absolute difference-maker for both our current and future student-athletes. There is simply nothing else like this in our sport. Combining BLVD with the significant advantages of being in Los Angeles provides an NIL program that will have no equal,” USC Football coach Lincoln Riley said.

Stay Doubted has managed over $63 million in sports partnerships, which includes over $1 million in collegiate athlete partnerships. They have worked with brands including Amazon, Microsoft, State Farm, and Verizon among others.

“From the moment the NCAA revised its rules regarding the use of NIL, President Carol L. Folt encouraged me to develop the best NIL support program in the nation for our student-athletes consistent with our vision to be the most student-athlete centered program in the country,” Bohn said in a statement.

“We believe every student-athlete should have access to NIL support resources and currently only about 3% of our student-athletes have engaged professional service providers... We are thrilled to be able to meet this need and make these resources available through a qualified and reputable third party for our student-athletes should they wish to take advantage,” said Bohn.

This agreement with Stay Doubted is a step in the right direction for USC and the evolving movement of NIL.

-----

Follow All Trojans on Social Media: Twitter, Facebook