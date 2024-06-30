USC Basketball Andy Enfield Congratulates Bronny James, Isaiah Collier After Draft
USC men's basketball celebrated this week as two former Trojans — Isaiah Collier and Bronny James — were selected in the NBA Draft. The Utah Jazz took Collier No. 29 overall in the first round, and James was selected by the Los Angeles Lakers No. 55 overall. Both players spent one year with USC before heading to the
Among the many cheers for the two players getting drafted was their former coach at USC, Andy Enfield, who wished the two 'congratulations' earlier this week. Enfield posted a picture of him with each of the two players alongside the video of them getting drafted.
After the disappointing 2023-24 season, Enfield departed the Trojans after more than a decade to become the head coach of SMU. This was likely a factor in both Collier and James declaring for the draft after only one season of college basketball.
Collier heads to the Jazz after spending his freshman season with USC. A former top recruit in the nation, Collier averaged 16.3 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game last season. His season fell short of the humongous expectations as he missed a month of the year with a hand injury, and didn't quite dominate like many believed he would immediately.
James also heads to the NBA after an underwhelming freshman year that was marred by health. James, who suffered cardiac arrest before his first year at USC, averaged 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game. He will now join his dad, LeBron James, on the Lakers.