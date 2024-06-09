USC Basketball: Bronny James Could Consider More Invites For Potential NBA Draft Workouts
Throughout the entire NBA Draft process, we have seen former USC Trojans guard Bronny James be linked to multiple teams. The one that has seen the majority of the coverage has been the Los Angeles Lakers due to his father, LeBron James, being on the team.
Bronny declared for the NBA Draft despite a poor first season at USC but he has helped his draft stock with strong showings at the NBA Combine and his Pro-Day. He is projected to be taken somewhere in the second round of the draft and has been working out for a few specific teams.
But now it seems he is opening up the pool of teams that he will work out for. NBA insider Marc Stein reports that Bronny is considering adding some teams to the mix for his pre-draft workouts.
"“Bronny’s agent Rich Paul told The Stein Line that there are ‘a few more’ invites under consideration they are still evaluating for potential workouts,” Stein wrote. “James, who turns 20 in October, is projected to be a second-round pick on Day 2 of the draft later this month on June 27.”
This gives Bronny more of a chance to be seen throughout the league, giving him a higher chance of actually being drafted. While his skills are a little raw at the moment, if he is given some time to develop, he could become an impactful player.
Nobody knows where Bronny will ultimately end up but many believe it will be the Lakers who select him. If he ends up in Los Angeles, it would be a cool story to see the pairing of the father-son duo.
