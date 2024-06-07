USC Basketball: Bronny James Expected To Be Drafted By NBA Powerhouse
As the NBA Draft approaches, all eyes shift toward where former USC Trojans guard Bronny James will be taken. Despite a poor first season with the Trojans, James has declared for the draft and is expected to be taken by a team. But where he lands is as good of a question for anybody.
However, it's being reported that Bronny could land with one of the premier destinations in all of the NBA.
Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report has reported that it's expected Bronny will be drafted by the Los Angeles Lakers at some point in the draft. He has been linked to Los Angeles throughout due to his dad playing for the team.
"The Lakers are widely expected to draft Bronny either with one of their own two picks (Nos. 17 or 55) or by trading up in the second round. The Sixers have the leverage over the Lakers with higher selections in both rounds, though."
There may be teams that think about drafting Bronny to lure his dad, LeBron James, but the elder James has shot down any talk of that. He wants his son to be his own man and get drafted wherever he falls.
If the Lakers were to take Bronny, it would give them a chance to develop him. The team would need to be patient since he isn't fully NBA-ready but he does have the skill set to become an impactful player down the line. Wherever Bronny goes, he will have the weight of the world on him, simply due to who his dad is.
