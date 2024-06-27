USC Basketball: Bronny James Picked by Lakers in 2024 NBA Draft
Former USC basketball player Bronny James has officially been drafted by the Los Angeles Lakers, the same team his dad, LeBron James, plays for. Bronny will now be joining his dad and they will become the first-ever father-son duo to be in the NBA together, and on the same team. Bronny was taken with the No. 55 pick in the second round of the 2024 NBA Draft.
After only working out with two teams before the draft — the Phoenix Suns and Lakers — James was taken by the Lakers as many long anticipated.
Bronny spent one season with the Trojans, where his leadup into the season was cut short due to suffering a cardiac arrest last summer. He managed to return to the court and see game action early in the season. Bronny appeared in 25 games for USC over the season, starting six of those games. He averaged 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game.
Bronny was the subject of criticism for much of his freshman season as he struggled with shooting and consistency. He shot just 36.6% from the field and only hit double-digit points in three games during the season. He also went scoreless in four games.
Bronny joins Isaiah Collier as the second player from USC taken in this year's draft after Collier was drafted No. 29 overall by the Utah Jazz on Wednesday.