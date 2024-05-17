USC Basketball: Bronny James Reportedly Met With Lakers at NBA Draft Combine, Sparking Rumors
Former USC Trojans guard Bronny James reportedly met with the Los Angeles Lakers at the NBA Draft Combine amid all the rumors swirling around. Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reported about the meeting between the two sides.
“In terms of the draft, the Lakers seem like they’ll be the draft floor for Bronny James at pick 55, a player the team conducted an interview with in Chicago, according to sources not authorized to publicly discuss draft strategy.”
There has been a lot of speculation that the Lakers will attempt to draft James so that he could be on the same team as his father, LeBron. His dad has spoken at length about his desire to play alongside his son in the NBA but Bronny wants to make his own path forward.
Nobody knows where or if Bronny will ultimately be drafted due to his poor year with the Trojans but he has impressed so far at the NBA Combine. Many have been impressed with his handling of the entire situation around his dad and he has looked more like a project player in the NBA.
If he does land with the Lakers, he would get to stay in Southern California and play for the historic franchise. While having his dad around may be a little awkward at first, he could learn a lot from arguably the greatest player of all time.
However, Bronny's camp could push to avoid being taken by the Lakers if he decides he would rather go on his own journey completely. Only time will tell but he has raised his draft stock so far.
