USC Basketball: Key Trojans Transfer Heavily Praises Eric Musselman
The USC Trojans basketball team underwent major changes this offseason with new head coach Eric Musselman coming over from Arkansas. Musselman has been one of the better coaches in college basketball for a while now and will look to transform the Trojans program.
He has overhauled the roster with transfer talent, hoping to bring more life into a team that vastly underperformed last season. So far, he has been given high praise from his players and they have bought into the system that he has in
Trojans transfer forward Saint Thomas commended the job that Musselman has done so far. He believes that his decision to come to USC could pay off big time.
If Musselman can bring out the best in his guys, the Trojans will be a tough team this season. While they lost some talent to the NBA, USC still should be competitive this year.
They will be moving to the Big Ten conference for the first time so the competition level will be tougher than they have ever had to deal with. But Musselman is confident in his strategies and believes that his players can find a way to make it work.
Things may not jump off right away with Musselman but he is building something special with the Trojans. USC may bring even more life to its basketball program under the guidance of an extremely successful coach.
