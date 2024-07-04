USC Basketball: Projecting Isaiah Collier's Rookie Season Role with Jazz
Former USC Trojans guard Isaiah Collier was drafted by the Utah Jazz in the first round of the 2024 NBA Draft at pick No. 29. Collier only played one season with the Trojans but found a way to make a real impact that allowed him to be selected.
Many have seen this pick of Collier as a steal for the Jazz and rightfully so. Collier likely should have gone a little higher in the draft but fell due to teams prioritizing more defensive-minded wings.
Donovan James of Trojans Wire projected how Collier would fit in with the Jazz this season
"At 6’5 Collier is a combo guard who can play the point and has the athleticism and elusiveness to play the shooting guard position as well. Collier can bring tons of energy to the floor and add pressure to a defense with his ball-handling, shiftiness and strength."
Luckily for Collier, Utah isn't likely to be a contender this season. This will give him a chance to grow with the team and learn the NBA world. He is likely to be a bench player, at least early on in his career.
It may take him some time to fully embrace the physicality of the league but Collier has all the skills to become an impactful player. Utah has some strong players around him such as Lauri Markkanen and Collin Sexton, two guys who can help show him the ropes.
If Collier is to find success in the NBA, he will need to be patient with his game. He has to let things come to him and if he does, major success could be in his future.
