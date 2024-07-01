USC Basketball: Schedule Revealed For Trojans in Summer League.
Multiple former USC men's basketball stars will be making their professional debuts during the NBA Summer League this July. Former Trojan guards Isaiah Collier and Bronny James were both selected during the 2024 NBA Draft, while Boogie Ellis signed a two-way deal with the Sacramento Kings.
Collier was taken No. 29 overall in the first round by the Utah Jazz. The Jazz will first take part in the Salt Lake City Summer League, where they will play in three games from July 8-10. The Jazz will take on the Memphis Grizzlies, Oklahoma City Thunder, and Philadelphia 76ers. After, the Jazz will begin the NBA Summer League on the road, with games against the Dallas Mavericks and Sacramento Kings. They then return home to take on the Toronto Raptors and Los Angeles Clippers.
James meanwhile was a second-round pick by the Los Angeles Lakers, taken No. 55 overall. The Lakers will begin in the California Classic Summer League, kicking off the series on July 6 with a matchup against the Kings, where he will go up against his former teammate in Ellis.
The Lakers will also face the Golden State Warriors and Miami Heat during the California Classic. During the NBA Summer League, the Lakers will host the Houston Rockets and Boston Celtics before facing the Atlanta Hawks and Cleveland Cavaliers on the road.
After Ellis and the Kings face the Lakers in the California Classic, they take on the Heat and San Antonio Spurs. In the NBA Summer League, they take on the Memphis Grizzlies and New York Knicks on the road, while seeing the Jazz and Washington Wizards at home.
