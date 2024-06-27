USC Basketball: Several NBA Star Visit Eric Musselman, Trojans in Practice
The UC Trojans are doing their best to establish themselves among the elites in college basketball. The move to do just that starts this season with new head coach Eric Musselman. Musselman will be tasked with leading the Trojans into a new conference and into new heights.
The expectations are high, but USC is unwavering in their confidence in Musselman. As the offseason unfolds, the Trojans are assured that they have the right man at the helm, ensuring that there's no such thing as downtime under their new head coach.
USC is always on the grind, and with its location in Los Angeles, one of the best cities in the world, it's no surprise that several NBA stars visit it from time to time, especially in the summer. Tuesday's practice was no exception as several NBA stars, including Kevin Durant, visited Musselman and the Trojans.
Durant is among the NBA stars in attendance, alongside Thunder big man Chet Holmgren and former NBA MVP James Harden.
These guys are among the best the league has to offer, and they chose to refine their game at USC. Although neither of these guys is a USC alum, Musselman ensures that any NBA stars can use their facilities and help the current Trojans.
More Trojans: How to Watch Up to 3 Trojans Get Picked in This Week's NBA Draft