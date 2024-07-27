USC Basketball: Trojans Ranked Among Top 10 Programs for Player Development
The USC basketball program has seen a rise in competitiveness over the last few years, in part due to the strong recruiting being done. With the team now heading for the Big Ten conference, that should only improve, especially with new head coach Eric Musselman at the helm.
Musselman comes over from Arkansas, where he helped turn the Razorbacks into a successful program. USC is looking to him to help get them over the hump, starting with this season.
But the Trojans over the years have become a nice spot for future NBA talent. In fact, USC was ranked within the top 10 of college basketball programs in terms of developing players for the NBA.
The data was done by Fox Sports research and shared by analyst John Fanta on social media.
One of the biggest names in recent memory that has come from USC is six-time All-Star DeMar DeRozan. DeRozan has built a nice career out for himself and has credited the Trojans with preparing him for the league.
Some other players that USC has seen come through the program are star center Evan Mobley, center Nikola Vučević, forward Taj Gibson, forward Onyeka Okongwu, center Chimezie Metu, and guard Jordan McLaughlin, among others. The Trojans have seen plenty of guys enter the NBA from their program, helping to have them place within the top 10.
USC just sent more players to the NBA this year, with Bronny James, Boogie Ellis, and Isaiah Collier all entering the league. If the Trojans continue to push out talent, they will be a mainstay on this list for years to come.
