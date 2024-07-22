USC Football: 3 Hardest Games on Trojans 2024 Schedule
The USC Trojans football team is looking to change the narrative around themselves this coming season following a poor 2023 year. The Trojans entered the season with high expectations but failed to live up to them in a big way.
Now, entering the Big Ten, there will be more competition on the schedule. But which games will be the hardest for the Trojans? Here are the top three hardest games on the 2024 schedule.
3. @ Washington Huskies
The game on the road against Washington was always going to be tough but this is going to be the first Big Ten matchup between the two sides. Washington isn't as strong as they were last season but they are still expected to be a tough squad. Winning on the road is tough anywhere but the Huskies have a great home-field advantage. This game could help determine how the Big Ten standings ultimately turn out.
2. vs LSU Tigers
USC opens the season against the LSU Tigers in Las Vegas, giving them a chance to turn the tide early on. LSU is expected to be one of the better teams across the nation this season so this will be a good test for the Trojans to start. Anytime a team has a chance to face off against a powerful SEC team, it can be a good way to measure success.
LSU lost Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels and two-star receivers, Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas Jr. But LSU revamped the offense, and head coach Brian Kelly has said that this may be the deepest team he has ever coached. If the Trojans can beat the Tigers or even put up a hard fight, USC could be in for a strong season.
1. @ Michigan Wolverines
While Michigan isn't on the same tier as they were last season, it will still be tough to go into Ann Arbor. The Wolverines are the defending champions and would love nothing more than to welcome USC to the Big Ten with a loss.
The Trojans will be tested early on in the season against Michigan and a win could go a long way to how the entire season goes. This game could set the tone for the Trojans and it will be their introduction to the Big Ten.
