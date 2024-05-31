USC Football: Caleb Williams, Bears To Be Featured On NFL’s Hard Knocks Series
After former USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams was taken No. 1 overall by the Chicago Bears, many expected them to receive heavy coverage going forward. Williams is a star in his own right and draws a ton of attention as he begins his NFL career.
Well, the Bears got their wish and will now be featured on the NFL's Hard Knocks. Chicago will be front and center during training camp, giving fans an inside look into Williams' first season.
This team will garner a ton of attention this season, especially with veterans Keenan Allen and D.J. Moore being on the team. Chicago hasn't had a franchise quarterback for some time but Williams gives them a real chance to break that dry spell.
Williams can make every throw on the field and has the star power to gravitate the Bears to new heights. He won the Heisman in 2022 and dominated the college football world.
If he can bring that level of play to the next level, the Bears would be in great shape. Of course, he will need to prove himself once in the league as nobody cares what he did at the collegiate level.
Williams will have a chance to be on the center stage right away with this series heading to cover Chicago, earning him more attention. It will be must-see TV for everyone and the USC fans will likely be tuning in.
