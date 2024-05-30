USC Football: Colin Cowherd Questions Relevance Of Trojans, Notre Dame Rivalry Game
As the USC Trojans get set to make their move to the Big Ten, the schedule notably gets tougher. USC will now be facing some of the best college football teams in the entire nation, including Ohio State and Michigan.
It's what the program signed up for when they moved to the Big Ten, giving them more relevancy around the sport. However, sports personality Colin Cowherd is questioning why the Trojans are still having to play against Notre Dame even after the conference move.
Cowherd makes the point that the Trojans' schedule is a little too tough with the new conference move, making it irrelevant to play the Fighting Irish. While the two schools have been long-time rivals, he claims that college football gave up on history when they made the decision to get rid of the Pac-12.
USC and Notre Dame have been a historic rivalry for many years and it's unlikely that they stop playing one another. Even with the move, this game will still draw in numbers like crazy and fans will have it circled on the calendar.
While Cowherd makes some good points, moving away from the tradition goes against everything that college football stands for. These two rivals will continue to play a matchup each year going forward for as long as the two sides agree to do it.
More USC: USC Trojans: Watch Tahj Washington Catch Bomb From Tua Tagovailoa