USC Football: Ex-Trojan Placed on PUP List Ahead of NFL Rookie Season
Former USC standout wide receiver and Miami Dolphins rookie Tahj Washington lands on the PUP list for an undisclosed injury on Tuesday.
The Dolphins reported on the news via Twitter/X.
Washington will be out indefinitely after being injured during a team practice this spring. The Dolphins drafted the former Trojan in the seventh round, and he is eligible to come off the PUP list at any point throughout training camp or the preseason.
Although that is the case, a timetable for Washington's return is unknown at this point. Washington could be an impact player in the high-powered Dolphins offense led by quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Washington has all the tools to succeed in Miami, and he proved that in his three seasons at USC, where he collected 163 receptions for 2,449 yards and 15 touchdowns while starting 30 games.
Washington was the 241st overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft. He became USC's 530th all-time NFL draftee and the 21st Trojan wide receiver drafted since 2000. In a horrid 2023 season as a whole, Washington was among the bright spots for the team and finished the season with a bang against the No. 19 ranked Louisville Cardinals.
It's unclear what role Washington could play with the Dolphins, but on paper, he seems like a seamless fit alongside Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.
