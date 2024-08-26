USC Football: Former Trojans Star WR Lands WIth Super Bowl Contender
Former USC star receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster is reuniting with the Kansas City Chiefs. The team and Smith-Schuster agreed to contract terms on Monday.
The USC alum was the main receiver for the Chiefs in 2022 when Kansas City won the Super Bowl. He was spotted in uniform at practice with the club on Monday, according to ESPN.
Smith-Schuster spent one season with Kansas City. He recorded 78 passes for 933 yards. Upon entering free agency, the receiver signed a three-year, $25 million contract with the New England Patriots.
The New England Patriots released Smith-Schuster on Aug. 9. It was a shocking move for two reasons. The Patriots still owed the receiver $7 million and he was one of the primary offseason acquisitions for New England under the leadership of former head coach Bill Belichick.
Nevertheless, the Patriots still chose to cut ties with the 27-year-old. With the release of the veteran receiver, New England has a dead cap charge of $9.6 million this year and $2.6 million in 2025. The Smith-Schuster likely failed to meet the team's expectations if the organization was willing to let him go, despite still having to pay millions.
Despite being a key offseason addition for the Patriots, his time in Foxboro was hampered by injuries. The injuries may have also contributed to Smith-Schuster's release.
Smith-Schuster spent his first five seasons in the NFL with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The receiver had a standout season in 2018. He caught 111 passes for 1,426 yards.
The former Trojan was a star at USC, with ex-teammate Adoree Jackson. In his first college season, the Smith-Schuster posted 54 catches, 724 yards, and five touchdowns, and was a second-team All-Pac-12 selection.
Smitch-Schuster's college tenure included several accolades: Second-team All-American (2015), First-team All-Pac-12 (2015), and two Second-team All-Pac-12 (2014, 2016) selections.
His teammate Jackson, a cornerback, was one of the most memorable athletes in Trojan history. In 2016, he had 46 solo tackles, five interceptions and 11 passes defended. Jackson was considered the nation's best defensive back that year and won the Jim Thorpe Award.
Both Smith-Schuster and Jackson haven't been in the spotlight throughout their professional careers, although they were slated to be among the league's top players following their phenomenal careers at USC.
Smith-Schuster joins a Kansas City wide receiver room along with other offseason additions in veteran Marquise Brown and rookie Xavier Worthy. The former Trojan has a chance to be a complementary piece in one of the league's best offensive units.