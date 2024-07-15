USC Football: Former USC WR Arrested Near LAX
Former USC football wide receiver Jordan Addison was arrested on Friday night for suspicious of driving under the influence after he was found asleep at the wheel in Los Angeles, near LAX, via the Los Angeles Daily News.
Addison, who is coming off his rookie season with the Minnesota Vikings, was asleep in a Rolls-Royce and was blocking a lane on the 105 freeway. He was arrested on Friday night at 11:36 p.m. and was then released Saturday at 1:36 a.m. More information has yet to be released.
The Vikings have released a statement saying, "We are aware of Jordan Addison’s arrest this past Friday and are currently gathering more information regarding the incident," per ESPN's Kevin Seifert.
Addison was previously pulled over in 2023 for speed and reckless driving in Saint Paul, Minnesota. He pled guilty to a misdemeanor speeding charge.
The news comes eight days after Addison's teammate, Vikings rookie cornerback Khryee Jackson was killed alongside two of his high school teammates, Isaiah Hazel and Anthony Lytton Jr., in a car crash. Alcohol was believed to be involved in the crash.
Addison is coming off his rookie season with the Vikings in which caught 70 passes for 911 yards and 10 touchdowns.
Prior, Addison spent the 2022 season with USC, where he was Caleb Williams' No. 1 receiver during his Heisman Trophy-winning season. He finished his lone season at USC with 59 catches for 875 yards and eight touchdowns. Before transferring to USC, Addison spent two seasons at Pittsburgh, where he was the Fred Biletnikoff Award winner in 2021 after catching 100 receptions for 1,593 yards and 17 touchdowns.