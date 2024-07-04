USC Football: Lincoln Riley Offers Cutting Response to Latest De-Commit
The USC Trojans will enter the 2024 season looking to right the wrongs from 2023. After coming into the year with heavy expectations, the Trojans crumbled underneath them and stubbled to the finish line.
USC used this to reevaluate the program and they have brought in much more talent for the coming season. However, the Trojans did lose a player recently with one decommitting to the program.
Four-star safety Hylton Stubbs officially decommitted to the Trojans, leaving some depth issues along the roster. The native of Florida is likely to go back home, even if nothing has been confirmed yet.
Upon news of the de-commitment, head coach Lincoln Riley took to social media to lay out his thoughts. He provided a cutting-edge response to the news.
Riley doesn't seem too bothered by the news and nor should he be. The Trojans want players who want to be part of the team and they are building something for the long haul.
Any player that wants to be elsewhere is welcome to do so and USC will grant that opportunity. Riley knows that the heat is on him this season so he will be doing whatever he can to succeed.
With the Trojans heading to the Big Ten for the first time, things may get even more complicated for USC. But with Riley in the mix, USC feels confident about the direction of the team and how they will respond in 2024.
