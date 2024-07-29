USC Football: Pro-Style Tools Headed to Big Ten This Year
The USC Trojans football team is getting ready to embark on a new challenge this season, the Big Ten Conference. 2024 will mark the first time that USC is heading to the Big Ten and the competition is expected to be much stronger.
The Big Ten is arguably the second-best conference in all of college football and is known for its bruising style of football. Most teams have strong defenses with strong running games so the Trojans will need to be prepared each week.
After a poor 2023 season, USC is looking to bounce back and they believe they have the tools capable of doing so. But the conference as a whole will be getting a big boost in terms of technology being used during games.
Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti announced that teams would be getting coach-to-player communication in helmets and more use out of sideline video by the student-athletes. Luca Evans of the Orange County Register shared the news on social media.
This will be massive for the Trojans, especially when they have to go out onto the road where games can be a little wild. It can be difficult to hear play calls when opposing fans are going nuts so these extra technological assistants should be beneficial.
USC will use the video to help break down the film even better so they can be ready to go for each game. It's a crucial season upcoming for the Trojans and they will have to find success, otherwise, it could be more of the same from last year for USC.