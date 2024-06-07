USC Football: Trojans Defender Shortlisted for Major Accolade
New USC football safety Kamari Ramsey has been named to the 2024 Lott IMPACT Trophy Watch List. The Lott IMPACT Trophy is awarded to a defender who exhibits both outstanding play on the field and high character, with IMPACT serving as an acronym for Integrity, Maturity, Performance, Academics, Community, and Tenacity. The award is named in honor of four-time Super Bowl Champion, former Trojan, and Pro Football Hall of Fame safety Ronnie Lott.
The Lott IMPACT Trophy was first awarded in 2004 when Georgia linebacker David Pollack won the award. Former Michigan linebacker and current Los Angeles Chargers rookie Junior Colson is the reigning award winner. No USC Trojan has won the award before.
Ramsey was one of 42 college defenders named to the watch list, and the only Trojan to make the list. He has strong competition to win the award with players like Colorado cornerback Travis Hunter and Michigan cornerback Will Johnson on the list among 39 others. The winner of the award will be announced in December.
Ramsey, a former four-star recruit and ESPN's No. 10 safety in his class transferred to USC after two years at rival UCLA. Ramsey transferred to the Trojans after former UCLA defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn left the Bruins to become USC's DC. The redshirt sophomore comes into his third year of college football in 2024, having recorded 40 tackles, five pass deflections, and one interception in 2023 for the Bruins.
More Trojans:
USC Football: ESPN Seemingly Disses Trojans in Latest Power Rankings