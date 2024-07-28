USC Football: Trojans Land 4-Star Defensive Edge Rusher
USC football has secured the commitment of four-star edge rusher Xavier Griffin, who is one of the top defensive recruits in his class. Griffin, part of the class of 2026, announced his commitment to USC over the weekend on social media.
The Trojans offered Griffin back in January, and he committed to the program almost exactly six months later. Griffin has previously gone on visits or attended camps at Tennessee, Florida State, and Alabama.
Griffin is ranked No. 21 overall in the class of 2026, per ESPN's rankings, and the highest-rated player from the class of 2026 to commit to USC so far. He is the fifth addition to USC's class of 2026, after cornerbacks Brandon Lockhart, Madden Riordan, and Dominick Kelly, and wide receiver Ja'Myron Baker. He is the third four-star recruit of the class.
The 6-foot-4, 210-pound was a dominant rusher for Gainesville High School in Gainesville, Georgia. As a sophomore, Griffin recorded 54 total tackles, 15 sacks, and two forced fumbles. He still has two more years of high school to improve on those fantastic numbers.
Keeping the commitment of Griffin will be an important task for the Trojans, who have previously seen two top Georgia defensive commits de-commit from the program. Isaiah Gibson and Justus Terry, two five-star defenders, committed to USC in March before de-committing within 24 hours of each other in June.