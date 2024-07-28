USC Football: Trojans Predicted To Flip 4-Star LB From Georgia
The USC Trojans could be getting a massive flip in the coming days. According to USC insider from On3, Scott Schrader, USC is predicted to collect the talents of four-star linebacker Jadon Perlotte from the Georgia Bulldogs.
Perlotte is one of the top overall talents in the 2025 recruiting cycle. This past week, he was in Los Angeles for the Trojans' big July recruiting weekend. That visit seems to be significant, as USC may have done enough to flip the incoming senior linebacker.
Perlotte is one heck of a high school prospect. He stands at 6-foot-3, 200 pounds, and is the nation's No. 203 overall prospect, No. 21 linebacker, and No. 27 recruit from his home state of Georgia, according to On3.
The Georgia native headed to USC this week and told WeAreSC that he will be back in Southern California sometime in the season for an official visit. Many other top programs, like Alabama, Miami, and Tennessee, have their eye on Perlotte as well.
Perlotte committed to Georgia in early Dec. 2022. According to national recruiting analyst Greg Biggins, his style of play would perfectly fit the college game. He has a rare combination of size and athleticism, and he can line up at about three to four different spots on the gridiron.
