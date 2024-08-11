USC Notes: Lakers Owner Talks Bronny, Starting QB Announced, Former Trojan Released
USC Basketball: Lakers Owner Comments on Drafting Bronny James
Los Angeles Lakers owner Jeanie Buss recently broke her silence regarding the team drafting Bronny James. While her comments were brief and reserved, they marked an interesting development in the union of USC athletes into major leagues.
USC Football: Trojans Announce Starting Quarterback
USC Football has named Miller Moss as the starting quarterback for the upcoming season. This decision comes after a thorough evaluation period by the coaching staff, aiming to build a strong offense for future games.
USC Alum Shines at Paris Olympics
A USC Trojans alum has brought home a silver medal from the 2024 Paris Olympics, showcasing the university's continued influence in global athletics. The achievement highlights USC's tradition of excellence in competitive sports.
Lincoln Riley Awards Scholarship in Surprise Announcement
In a heartwarming turn of events, USC head coach Lincoln Riley awarded a scholarship to redshirt junior wide receiver Josiah Zamora. This decision recognizably rewards Zamora's persistence and dedication over his tenure with the team.
Formers Trojans Star WR Released by NFL Team
In more somber news, former USC wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster has been released by the New England Patriots. This development marks a significant shift in his professional career, sparking discussions on his future prospects,
Recent Developments in Trojan Football
From the drafting of potential starters who have overcome adversity to a four-star offensive lineman committing to USC, there's a lot happening in Trojan football. Stay updated on everything from Caleb Williams' professional strides to Zachariah Branch’s choice of USC over other universities.