USC Notes: Lincoln Riley's Mindset, Bronny James' NBA Plans, JuJu Watkins Nominated For Honor
West Franchise Drafts Ex-Trojan
The West Franchise has earned praise for selecting a former USC basketball player.
Isaiah Collier's Rookie Season Projection with Jazz
Isaiah Collier's potential role in his rookie season with the Utah Jazz is discussed, exploring how the former USC standout might fit into the team's dynamics.
Lincoln Riley's Response to De-Commit
USC Football head coach Lincoln Riley had a sharp retort to the latest player de-commitment, showing his resilient stance on team commitments.
Caleb Williams Still Unsigned by Bears
In a surprising turn of events, former USC quarterback Caleb Williams remains unsigned by the NFL's Chicago Bears.
DeMar DeRozan Eyed by Legendary NBA Team
NBA Free Agent and USC alumnus DeMar DeRozan is being pursued by a legendary NBA team.
USC Women's Basketball Transfer Shares Insights
A new transfer to the USC Women's basketball team has shared her thoughts on the team's summer practice and mindset.
Bronny James' Critical View on Trojans Experience
Former USC basketball player Bronny James has expressed criticism regarding his experience with the Trojans.
JuJu Watkins Nominated for ESPY
USC Women's basketball star JuJu Watkins has been nominated for an ESPY award, recognizing her outstanding performance.
USC Trojans' Summer League Schedule Announced
The NBA Summer League schedule for three USC Trojans has been revealed, detailing their upcoming games and potential showcases.
USC Congratulates Bronny James and Isaiah Collier Post-Draft
Former USC basketball coach Andy Enfield congratulates Bronny James and Isaiah Collier after their successful draft picks.