All Trojans

USC Notes: Lincoln Riley's Mindset, Bronny James' NBA Plans, JuJu Watkins Nominated For Honor

Matt Levine

In this story:

West Franchise Drafts Ex-Trojan

The West Franchise has earned praise for selecting a former USC basketball player.

Isaiah Collier's Rookie Season Projection with Jazz

Isaiah Collier's potential role in his rookie season with the Utah Jazz is discussed, exploring how the former USC standout might fit into the team's dynamics.

Lincoln Riley's Response to De-Commit

USC Football head coach Lincoln Riley had a sharp retort to the latest player de-commitment, showing his resilient stance on team commitments.

Caleb Williams Still Unsigned by Bears

In a surprising turn of events, former USC quarterback Caleb Williams remains unsigned by the NFL's Chicago Bears.

DeMar DeRozan Eyed by Legendary NBA Team

NBA Free Agent and USC alumnus DeMar DeRozan is being pursued by a legendary NBA team.

USC Women's Basketball Transfer Shares Insights

A new transfer to the USC Women's basketball team has shared her thoughts on the team's summer practice and mindset.

Bronny James' Critical View on Trojans Experience

Former USC basketball player Bronny James has expressed criticism regarding his experience with the Trojans.

JuJu Watkins Nominated for ESPY

USC Women's basketball star JuJu Watkins has been nominated for an ESPY award, recognizing her outstanding performance.

USC Trojans' Summer League Schedule Announced

The NBA Summer League schedule for three USC Trojans has been revealed, detailing their upcoming games and potential showcases.

USC Congratulates Bronny James and Isaiah Collier Post-Draft

Former USC basketball coach Andy Enfield congratulates Bronny James and Isaiah Collier after their successful draft picks.

Published
Matt Levine

MATT LEVINE

Matt earned a Master of Science degree in Sport Management from Louisiana State University in 2021. He was born and raised in the Los Angeles area, covering all Southern California sports in his career.

Home/Trojan News