USC Notes: Lincoln Riley's Post Caleb Williams Plan, Trojans 2025 Schedule, Recruitment Watch
USC Football: Why Lincoln Riley Thinks Caleb Williams' Departure Could Be Positive for Trojans
USC head coach Lincoln Riley provides a silver lining to the departure of quarterback Caleb Williams, suggesting that this could pave the way for new strategies and team developments. This shift could potentially bring positive changes to the Trojans' setup.
USC Football: Lincoln Riley Unpacks Trojans' 2024 Schedule
Riley discusses the challenges and opportunities presented by the Trojans' 2024 football schedule, highlighting key games that will be crucial for the team’s success next season.
USC Football: Only One Trojan Makes EA CFB 25's Top 100
Discover which Trojan has made it into the EA Sports CFB 25's Top 100 players list, marking a significant recognition for the player’s outstanding performance on the field.
USC Football: 4-Star Texas WR Recruit Predicted to Commit to Trojans
A promising four-star wide receiver from Texas is expected to commit to the USC Trojans, signaling a potential boost in the team’s offensive capabilities moving forward.
USC Basketball: Watch Isaiah Collier's Slick Pass in Jazz Summer League Game
Former Trojan Isaiah Collier made a splash in the NBA Summer League, showcasing a particularly impressive pass that caught the attention of fans and analysts alike.
USC Alum Heading To 2024 Olympics
A USC alumni is making headlines as they head to the 2024 Paris Olympics, representing a proud moment for the university.
USC Football: All-American Trojans QB Named to California Sports Hall of Fame
A former Trojan quarterback and All-American has been honored by his induction into the California Sports Hall of Fame, a testament to his skills and contributions to the game.
USC Basketball: Former Pro Calls Out LeBron James for Influencing Bronny's NBA Ascent
A former Trojan basketball player discusses the role of LeBron James in Bronny James's NBA draft pick, sparking conversations about influence and merit in professional sports.