USC Notes: Recruiting Highlights, DeMar DeRozan Title Odds, Mixed Summer For Bronny James
Bronny James Scores 13 in Summer League Victory
In a hopeful display of talent, Bronny James, a notable USC alumnus, contributed 13 points to the Los Angeles Lakers' victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA Summer League. His performance signifies a promising recovery after a rough start to his career with the Lakers.
DeMar DeRozan and His New Chapter with the Sacramento Kings
USC alumnus DeMar DeRozan recently moved to the Sacramento Kings, stirring discussions around his chances of capturing his first NBA title with the new team. The article explores the impact of his addition to the Kings and whether it positions the team as a contender for the championship.
USC Women's Basketball Stars Shine
JuJu Watkins, a rising star in USC Women's Basketball, has drawn comparisons to a 9-time NBA All-Star, underscoring her talent and potential influence in the sport.
Trojans' Legend Ranking
Additionally, one former USC Women's Basketball player has been ranked among ESPN's top 75 of the 21st-century athletes, a testament to her enduring legacy and impact.
Recruiting Highlights and NFL Moves
Carmelo Anthony’s son includes USC in his shortlist of potential colleges, highlighting USC's continued appeal to top-tier high school talent.
Caleb Williams Signs
USC Football sees Caleb Williams sign a delayed rookie contract with the Bears.
Former USC Star Placed On PUP List In NFL
While another ex-Trojan navigates his initial NFL days on the PUP list.