USC Notes: Trojans at the Olympics, Lincoln Riley on Preseason Watchlist
USC Football: Lincoln Riley Made Major Preseason Watch List
USC head coach Lincoln Riley is on a prestigious watch list for a major national coaching award, highlighting his impactful presence in the college football scene. Catch the full story and implications of this recognition.
Key USC Offensive Player Tagged as Top-10 Most Important This Fall
One Trojan's offensive player has been spotlighted as crucial for the upcoming season. Discover who is expected to make significant strides this coming fall.
Lincoln Riley's Strategy on Poaching a Top Rival Coordinator
Learn why coach Riley decided to bring a top coordinator from a rival team to the Trojans' sideline in a strategic move.
Representation of USC at the Paris Olympics
USC will be well represented at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games by current, former, and future Trojans. Find out more about the athletes wearing cardinal and gold on this global stage.
USC Football: Jordan Addison Speaks Out After DUI Arrest
Former USC wide receiver Jordan Addison makes his first public remarks following a DUI arrest earlier this month.
USC Football: Lincoln Riley's Hall of Fame Endorsement for a Late Pac-12 Coach
Riley publicly supports a late Pac-12 coach's candidacy for the Hall of Fame. Find out about the coach’s legacy and Riley's respectful nod.