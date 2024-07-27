All Trojans

USC Notes: Trojans at the Olympics, Lincoln Riley on Preseason Watchlist

Matt Levine

In this story:

USC Football: Lincoln Riley Made Major Preseason Watch List

USC head coach Lincoln Riley is on a prestigious watch list for a major national coaching award, highlighting his impactful presence in the college football scene. Catch the full story and implications of this recognition.

Key USC Offensive Player Tagged as Top-10 Most Important This Fall

One Trojan's offensive player has been spotlighted as crucial for the upcoming season. Discover who is expected to make significant strides this coming fall.

Lincoln Riley's Strategy on Poaching a Top Rival Coordinator

Learn why coach Riley decided to bring a top coordinator from a rival team to the Trojans' sideline in a strategic move.

Representation of USC at the Paris Olympics

USC will be well represented at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games by current, former, and future Trojans. Find out more about the athletes wearing cardinal and gold on this global stage.

USC Football: Jordan Addison Speaks Out After DUI Arrest

Former USC wide receiver Jordan Addison makes his first public remarks following a DUI arrest earlier this month.

USC Football: Lincoln Riley's Hall of Fame Endorsement for a Late Pac-12 Coach

Riley publicly supports a late Pac-12 coach's candidacy for the Hall of Fame. Find out about the coach’s legacy and Riley's respectful nod.

Published
Matt Levine

MATT LEVINE

Matt earned a Master of Science degree in Sport Management from Louisiana State University in 2021. He was born and raised in the Los Angeles area, covering all Southern California sports in his career.

Home/Trojan News