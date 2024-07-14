USC Women's Basketball: JuJu Watkins Makes Surprising WNBA ROTY Pick
The rise in popularity of women's basketball can be attributed to the talent that has taken the court over the years. Even now, some of the better players that we have ever seen grace the court each day to provide some very entertaining basketball.
For the USC Trojans, they have one of the better players in the world in star guard JuJu Watkins. Watkins took college basketball by storm this past season and is expected to be one of the top players again next year.
Watkins isn't eligible to go to the WNBA just yet but she still follows along. She was asked about who her pick was for the WNBA Rookie of the Year award during an interview with GQ Sports.
While many people would say guard Caitlin Clark of the Indiana Fever, Watkins went with center Angel Reese of the Chicago Sky.
"As of right now, I got Angel," when asked who she believes is the WNBA Rookie of the Year to this point. "I got Angel. She's been killing it."
Reese has been dominant this season, averaging 13.5 points and 12.0 rebounds per game. She has helped lift the Sky up and has been showing off what she can do on the court.
Like Clark and Reese, Watkins is aiming to be one of the next stars in the WNBA. She still has some time to go but when her name is called, expect her to be just as powerful in the pros as she has been in college.
