USC Women's Basketball: JuJu Watkins Sees 9-Time All-Star as NBA Comp
The USC Trojans women's basketball team had a very successful season last year, reaching the Elite Eight in the NCAA Tournament. They were led by star freshman guard JuJu Watkins who took college basketball by storm.
Watkins jumped onto the scene of college basketball and quickly made her mark. Her impressive play had the Trojans dreaming of a title and they will enter next season as one of the favorites to win it all.
While Watkins has her own style on the court, it hasn't stopped people from making different comparisons. Some have compared her to the late Kobe Bryant but she wasn't having any of that. However, the guard did mention another NBA star in who she believes her game is similar too.
"Kobe, I can't say Kobe. He's too great. I get Paul George sometimes a lot and that's just like the best compliment ever, so yeah, I'll say Paul," Watkins responded.
The comparison to George does make sense in terms of scoring ability. Both players can score the ball very well but Watkins is faster on the court in her own way.
She has a unique ability of scoring, quickness, and athleticism. This helped her dominate college basketball this past season.
Her basketball journey is just beginning but the humbleness she has shown is apparent. If her career turns out to be anything like George's, she will have done something right going forward.
