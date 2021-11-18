Giants Adoree' Jackson Praises Donte Williams Efforts As USC Head Coach

Former USC cornerback Adoree' Jackson tweeted words of encouragement for interim head coach Donte Williams ahead of the USC vs. UCLA rivalry.

The USC Trojans have three games left on their schedule, and arguably their most meaningful contest this weekend against the UCLA Bruins.

This crosstown rivalry dates back to 1929, and serves as the 'battle for LA' and 'battle for the Victory Bell'. Interim head coach Donte Williams will be leading the Men of Troy on Saturday in his eighth game as head coach.

Williams took over for Clay Helton after his dismissal in early September, and according to former cornerback Adoree' Jackson is doing 'great things'.

Jackson praised Williams leadership as head coach and wished him luck ahead of Saturday's contest. Williams is currently 3-4 as USC's leading man.

USA TODAY

The USC Trojans lead the all-time-series over the Bruins 49-32-7. The game will air on FOX this Saturday, Nov. 20 at 1:00 p.m PT.

-----

Follow All Trojans on Social Media: Twitter, Facebook, Youtube