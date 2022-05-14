Skip to main content

USC Punter Ben Griffiths Spotted at Chargers Rookie Camp

Griffiths spent three seasons at USC.

Former USC punter Ben Griffiths was seen at the Los Angeles Chargers rookie camp this week. The Athletic's Daniel Popper shared a photo of the Australian native taking the practice field on Friday. 

Griffiths spent three seasons at USC [2019-2021]. Last season, he averaged 45.0 yards on 44 punts. Griffiths also was named to 2021 All-Pac-12 honorable mention, Pro Football Focus All-Pac-12 first team and Phil Steele All-Pac-12 fourth team.  

USATSI_16879768

During his USC career, Griffiths averaged 43.5 yards on 114 punts. Before coming to USC, the 30-year-old played for the Richmond Tigers from 2010-2017; a professional Australian rules football team in the Australian Football League. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

-----

Follow All Trojans on Social Media: Twitter, Facebook

GettyImages-1240312901
TROJANS IN THE PROS

LOOK: Drake London Inks Rookie Contract With Falcons

By All Trojans Staff16 hours ago
USATSI_18138831
Football

Caleb Williams Reflects On Backup QB Experience at Oklahoma

By All Trojans StaffMay 12, 2022
GettyImages-1238931684
TROJANS IN THE PROS

EX-NFL GM Evaluates 49ers Drafting Drake Jackson

By All Trojans StaffMay 11, 2022
USATSI_11746138
Football

Trojan Insider Reveals: 'USC Is Dishing Out Some Cash'

By All Trojans StaffMay 10, 2022
USATSI_8124587
Recruiting

EX-USC LB Juliano Falaniko Announces Transfer Portal Commitment

By Talia MassiMay 9, 2022
Screen Shot 2022-04-20 at 7.54.32 AM
Football

USC QB Caleb Williams Sends Message To Pitt WR Jordan Addison

By Claudette Montana PattisonMay 8, 2022
GettyImages-1394317189
TROJANS IN THE PROS

Insider Details Why Falcons Drafted USC WR Drake London

By All Trojans StaffMay 6, 2022
USATSI_17431944
Football

Report: Jordan Addison Spotted Working Out With Alabama QB Bryce Young

By All Trojans StaffMay 5, 2022