USC Punter Ben Griffiths Spotted at Chargers Rookie Camp

Former USC punter Ben Griffiths was seen at the Los Angeles Chargers rookie camp this week. The Athletic's Daniel Popper shared a photo of the Australian native taking the practice field on Friday.

Griffiths spent three seasons at USC [2019-2021]. Last season, he averaged 45.0 yards on 44 punts. Griffiths also was named to 2021 All-Pac-12 honorable mention, Pro Football Focus All-Pac-12 first team and Phil Steele All-Pac-12 fourth team.

During his USC career, Griffiths averaged 43.5 yards on 114 punts. Before coming to USC, the 30-year-old played for the Richmond Tigers from 2010-2017; a professional Australian rules football team in the Australian Football League.

