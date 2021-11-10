Skip to main content
    November 10, 2021
    Carolina Panthers To Employ Two Former USC Quarterbacks
    The Panthers intend to sign former USC quarterback Matt Barkley.
    The Carolina Panthers intend to sign former USC quarterback Matt Barkley off the Tennessee Titans practice squad.

    Pending a physical, Barkley is expected to leave Tennessee and head to Carolina. Acquiring Barkley will give Carolina some much needed depth at the quarterback position, with starter Sam Darnold down with injury.

    Darnold suffered an injury during Sunday's 24-6 loss to the New England Patriots and is expected to miss several weeks, according to reports. The former Trojan underwent a MRI on Monday, which revealed a partially fractured scapula in his right shoulder. 

    Backup quarterback P.J. Walker is expected to get the start against Arizona, but bringing in Barkley provides additional support. 

    Barkley, a fourth-round draft pick in the 2013 NFL Draft, went to training camp with the Titans this summer but was released in the final cuts and then added to the practice squad.

    Throughout Barkley’s career, he has completed 58.8% of his throws for 2,699 yards, 11 touchdowns, and 22 interceptions. The 31-year-old has played for the Philadelphia Eagles, Chicago Bears, and Buffalo Bills. He also spent time with the Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers, and Cincinnati Bengals. 

