Insider Projects Major Payday For Ex-USC WR Drake London

The Atlanta Falcons drafted USC wide receiver Drake London in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

London spent three seasons at USC before declaring for the draft in December. As the No. 8 overall pick, London is expected to receive a major payday. According to Over The Cap, the SoCal native's rookie contract should reflect the following numbers.

Total Value: $24.7 million

Signing Bonus: $15.1 million

2022 Base Salary: $705,000

2022 Cap Number: $4.5 million

London was the first receiver taken off the draft boards last weekend in Las Vegas. He is a dynamic playmaker with good hands, polished route running and physicality.

In three seasons with the Trojans, London recorded 160 receptions for 2,153 yards and 15 touchdowns in 27 games played. Last season, London tallied 88 receptions for 1,084 yards and seven touchdowns in eight games. 

He was also named the Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year last season.

