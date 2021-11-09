USC's Evan Mobley Dominating Rookie NBA Season

Evan Mobley may have been the greatest USC Trojan to ever play the game of basketball.

He’s only played eleven games in his NBA career, but he’s looked like an absolute steal for the Cavaliers as the No. 3 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.

The presence of Mobley has transformed a reeling Cleveland team searching for a centerpiece into the fifth best team in the Eastern Conference with a 7-4 record. He has completely altered the way the Cavs play offense and defense because his skills allow for head coach J.B. Bickerstaff to experiment with different tactics.

Nothing is a bigger indictment on how well the former Trojan has adapted to the NBA game than Bickerstaff’s “Mobley Zone,” a defense similar to a 3-2 zone in which Mobley plays at the top, defending guards while occasionally dropping to the paint down low. The zone has proved to be a suffocating defense that Bickerstaff can keep in his back pocket.

Mobley has proved on a game-by-game basis that he has the agility and foot speed to stay with perimeter players. That is a transcendent talent very few big men have had in NBA history.

The 7-footer also has shown extreme maturity when it comes to rim protection. His ability to vertically contest without fouling, his long arms straight up as he makes contact with defenders, is one of a veteran big man, not a 20-year old rookie. But this 20-year old rookie is different — he leads the league by a mile with 16.1 contested shots per game. He’s everywhere.

He’s the best defensive prospect since Anthony Davis.

But he’s no slouch on the other hand. A couple times every game, fans will see the flashes of potential offensive greatness. Often, Mobley will neglect actions and put the ball on the floor from the three-point line in an effort to create his own shot, and it’s gone better than expected.

His soft touch from his days at Galen Center has translated to NBA rims, and he has shown some creativity with his offensive moves. He recently had a career-high 26 points, nine rebounds, and five assists in his Madison Square Garden debut as the Cavaliers blasted the doors of the Knicks in the final five minutes, winning 126-109.

Mobley must establish himself as a threat from the outside in the modern NBA, and he needs NBA-level reps to get him there. His solid mid-range game and 28-35 free throw shooting are signs that he can progress as a shooter.

He’s developed a solid rapport with Darius Garland, the Cavaliers starting point guard; as their pick-and-roll game proves to be a lethal attack. Mobley also fits with Cavaliers starting center Jarrett Allen, despite neither having a consistent jump-shot. The duo combine to be a nightmare to deal with on the other end, where they smother opponents at the rim.

The former Trojan still needs to add some weight, to avoid getting pushed around the court. His release is a tad slow, and his screen-setting is almost non-existent, but those are all issues that can be fixed over time. The Cavaliers can live with these 'issues', because they get to absorb the abundance of traits Mobley brings to the table.

There could be future Defensive Player of the Year and Most Valuable Player awards in this former Trojans’ future.

