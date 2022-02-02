Ex-USC Hooper DeMar DeRozan Playing Winning Basketball on a Consistent Basis

DeMar DeRozan bet on himself when he signed a multi-year contract with the Chicago Bulls, declining a role on the Los Angeles Lakers, and a more lucrative deal with the San Antonio Spurs.

Named to his fifth All Star game and third year as a starter, the former USC Trojan made the right decision.

The Bulls have heavily overachieved, tied for first in the East, in large part due to the synergy that DeRozan and Zach Lavine have developed. Both possess unreal shotmaking ability in one-on-one situations, and play together cohesively. Lavine’s quick trigger and catch-and-shoot chops provides space for DeRozan to feast on opposing defenders, and that’s exactly what he’s done this season.

The USC alum has posted 26.4 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 5.0 assists per game.

USA TODAY

DeRozan is shooting over 50% from the field for just the second time in his 13-year career. In typical DeRozan fashion, it’s been a mid-range clinic. The 32-year-old, can still force his way to the basket for strong finishes or slither past defenders with finesse.

The Bulls front office has done a stellar job of placing guys around DeRozan that puts him in a position to succeed. The addition of three-point shooter Nikola Vucevic at the center spot spreads the floor and opens up the lane for rim attacks. Lonzo Ball and Alex Caruso are two scrappy defensive guards that take playmaking pressure off DeRozan.

At this point in his career, DeRozan is playing winning basketball on a consistent basis. Proving to doubters that he was written off too early. He is more than capable of being a No. 1 option on a championship team, and will look to prove that as the playoffs approach.

-----

Follow All Trojans on Social Media: Twitter, Facebook